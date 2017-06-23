Thousands set to visit Harrogate’s Harlow Carr Flower Show this weekend

THE second annual Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) Garden Harlow Carr Flower Show is taking place in Harrogate this weekend.

The team behind the RHS Chelsea Flower Show are promising an event full of the colours and scents of summer at the show set in the heart of one of the most beautiful gardens in Yorkshire.

Thousands of visitors are expected this year – the second anniversary of the show – which will see more than 40 of the best nurseries and trade stands in the country sell their plants and wares to keen gardeners and visitors.

Visitors can enjoy a full programme of talks and demonstrations then escape the crowds with a relaxing stroll in the stunning surroundings of the garden this Saturday and Sunday (June 24 and 25)

Don’t miss the summer Streamside spectacle of Harlow Carr’s famous dolly-mixture candelabra primulas.

Soldiers from the 6 Regiment of the Royal Logistics Corp have helped with operation Boot Camp’ - an RHS community outreach project which has involved local school children decorating and planting up old army boots.

Hundreds of the planted boots will be on display throughout the show for visitors to enjoy.

Entrance is included in normal garden entry and the show is open from 10am to 5pm on Saturday and Sunday.

For more information, go to www.rhs.org/harlowcarr for full details including parking.