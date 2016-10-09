Thousands take part in Yorkshire Marathon events

Elite athletes, first-time participants and fundraisers in their thousands pounded pavements this morning during the Yorkshire Marathon.

More than 9,000 people took in the historical sites of York during races which included the main 26-mile route, a 10-mile challenge and wheelchair marathon.

Paul Martelletti, a New Zealander who lives in London, won the main Plusnet Yorkshire Marathon, crossing the finish line at York University after two hours, 19 minutes and 36 seconds. He was followed by Tom Charles and Scott Harrington.

Mr Martelletti, 37, said: “I feel great. It’s awesome that I won but I really worked for it.”

Sarah Lowery, 34, of Sheffield Running Club, was the first woman to cross the finish line in the marathon at two hours, 45 minutes and 53 seconds. Joasia Zakrzewski and Michelle Nolan followed.

Joe Sagar, 22, of Spenborough and District Athletics Club, won the 10-mile race in 54 minutes.

Picture by Simon Hulme

Victoria Whitehead, of the Meanwood-based Valley Striders, took the top spot in the women’s 10-mile with a time of one hour, two minutes and 44 seconds.

Leeds’s Callum Hall won the wheelchair race in two hours, one minute and 35 second. He was closely followed by Chris Nash and Jade Jones.

Jean Snelling, of the York Knavesmire Harriers, was the event’s oldest participant at 80. After finishing the 10-mile event, she said she already has her place booked for 2017.