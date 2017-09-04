Threat to popular Valley Gardens event

One of Harrogate's most popular events in the Valley Gardens is under threat.

For the last seven years, the award-winning park has seen thousands of people in period costume enjoyng a day of wartime nostalgia in 40s Day.

So popular has the annual event become, this summer's attracted 39,000 people.

But organisers the Friends of Valley Gardens, a local charity dedicated to improving and protecting the park for the public good, say they have become victims of their own succcess.

FOVG chair Jane Blayney said: "People always enjoy the event enormously and we love doing it but there's only a team of five and we are volunteers, not professionals.

"It started as a one-off but has grown bigger each year. We've enjoyed doing it and would like it to continue but there's a huge amount of work involved and we're not getting any younger."

An earlier appeal for extra help from fellow members of FOVG produced a low key response.

But the hard-working volunteers are reluctant simply to abandon what has now become a significant part of Harrogate’s summer scene.

Although they say the amount of paperwork has grown each year, they think another community group or local charity with a bigger and younger team would be able to maintain the 40s Day's success in future years.

Jane Blayney said: "We would like the event to continue in safe hands. There's an awful lot of time involved with handling all the admin and paperwork required from Harrogate Council, sometimes at only 48 hours' notice.

"We have all the contacts and advice ready to hand and would be happy to pass them on."

Enquiries are currently being made into the possibility that a local charity might wish to take over the 1940s Open Day.

If these fail, suggestions for alternative management will be considered.

It is expected that the process will have run its course by the end of the month, shortly after which the FOVG will make an announcement about the event's future.

The volunteers are confident if a new team took over 40s Day it could be a serious revenue generator for good causes.

Over the years, 40s Day has made a major contribution to the £230,000 raised in recent years by Friends of Valley Gardens enabling them to undertake a series of major projects to improve the Valley Gardens for everyone.

Jane Blayney said the future of 40s Day was still uncertain but its potential benefit for future prosperity to any new organisers was clear.

She said: "It's certainly viable for someone else to do. I'm keeping my fingers crossed that the 40s Day returns next year.

"It's not like organising a coffee morning. Work on the next one starts almost the day after the previous one has finished.

"But we would do everything to ensure a smooth transition for the new team."