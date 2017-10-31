Three arrests following Hull bank robbery

Police have arrested three people in connection with a robbery at a bank in Hull yesterday.

Two men, aged 32 and 46, have been arrested on suspicion of robbery and drugs offences.

A 22-year-old woman has also been arrested in connection with the incident on suspicion of handling stolen goods.

A spokesperson for Humberside Police said: “All three remain in custody where they are assisting with our enquiries.”

The robbery occurred shortly before 1pm yesterday at the Yorkshire Bank in Prospect Street.