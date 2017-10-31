Three arrests following Hull bank robbery

Police have arrested three people in connection with a robbery at a bank in Hull yesterday.
Two men, aged 32 and 46, have been arrested on suspicion of robbery and drugs offences.
A 22-year-old woman has also been arrested in connection with the incident on suspicion of handling stolen goods.
A spokesperson for Humberside Police said: “All three remain in custody where they are assisting with our enquiries.”
The robbery occurred shortly before 1pm yesterday at the Yorkshire Bank in Prospect Street.
Almost Done!
Registering with Yorkshire Post means you're ok with our terms and conditions.