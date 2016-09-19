Three brand new ballet productions set to be performed in Leeds in 2017

Northern Ballet is to perform three brand new productions in Leeds in 2017.

In addition to the previously announced Casanova, the ballet company will also bring The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas and The Little Mermaid to the city.

Telling the story of an unlikely friendship blossoming through the disturbing events of World War II, The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas will be choreographed and directed by Northern Ballet’s Artistic Associate Daniel de Andrade.

He said: “The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas is a fascinating and eloquent story shining the spotlight on atrocious historical events from a perspective of complete naivety. Although the tale of Bruno and Shmuel is heart-breaking, their friendship throughout the story shows the purity of the human spirit in the face of absolute adversity.”

David Nixon OBE, Artistic Director, said: “With an unprecedented three new full-length ballets in one year, I am delighted that we will be presenting audiences with such a diverse range of productions.”

Visit northernballet.com/whats-on for more details.

