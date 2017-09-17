Three charged over Scarborough robbery

A man has been left with life-threatening injuries after an alleged attack in Scarborough on Friday night.

The 53-year-old was taken to Scarborough District Hospital for treatment after the incident on Durham Place at around 10pm,

Three men, aged 31, 26 and 18, have been charged with robbery and wounding with intent, and the first has also been charged over carrying a hammer and a knife and possession of cannabis. They are due to appear at Scarborough Magistrates Court on Monday morning.

Detectives are now appealing for a man they believe to be a key witness, as he walked past at the time of the incident, to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference 12170165991.