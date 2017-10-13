Three children hit by car in school grounds in Doncaster

Three children have been hit by a car in the grounds of a school in Doncaster this morning.
Two girls and a boy were struck by a car at Long Toft Primary School, Church Road, Stainforth, at 8.40pm.
South Yorkshire Police said the car was 'performing a manoeuvre' at the time of the collision.
Two of the children - a five-year-old boy and a two-year-old girl - suffered minor injuries, but a nine-year-old girl was airlifted to Sheffield Children's Hospital.
The extent of her injuries are not yet known.
The helicopter landed in the grounds of Weston Park, opposite the hospital.
A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "Just before 8.40am this morning, emergency services were called to reports of a collision in Stainforth, Doncaster.
"It is reported that a car was involved in a collision with three children, while preforming a manoeuvre in the car park of a primary school on Church Road.
"A nine-year-old girl, a five-year-old boy and a two-year-old girl have been taken to hospital.
"The five-year-old and the two-year-old are said to have suffered minor injuries during the collision.
"At this time, the extent of injuries to the nine-year-old is not yet known."
An investigation is underway.