Three children hit by car in school grounds in Doncaster

Three children have been hit by a car in the grounds of a school in Doncaster this morning.

Two girls and a boy were struck by a car at Long Toft Primary School, Church Road, Stainforth, at 8.40pm.

South Yorkshire Police said the car was 'performing a manoeuvre' at the time of the collision.

Two of the children - a five-year-old boy and a two-year-old girl - suffered minor injuries, but a nine-year-old girl was airlifted to Sheffield Children's Hospital.

The extent of her injuries are not yet known.

The helicopter landed in the grounds of Weston Park, opposite the hospital.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "Just before 8.40am this morning, emergency services were called to reports of a collision in Stainforth, Doncaster.

"It is reported that a car was involved in a collision with three children, while preforming a manoeuvre in the car park of a primary school on Church Road.

"A nine-year-old girl, a five-year-old boy and a two-year-old girl have been taken to hospital.

"The five-year-old and the two-year-old are said to have suffered minor injuries during the collision.

"At this time, the extent of injuries to the nine-year-old is not yet known."

An investigation is underway.