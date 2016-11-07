Three hurt in car crash

Three people were taken to hospital following a two vehicle car crash.

Two men were left with serious injuries and a woman was also hurt in the incident which happened on the A1035 near Tickton on Friday afternoon.

Humberside Police say that the driver of a blue Renault Clio, a 77-year-old Hornsea man and the driver of a black Citroen DS3, a 43-year-old man from Hull, suffered serious injuries whilst the passenger in the Citroen, a Hull woman, suffered less serious injuries.

They were taken to Hull Royal Infirmary for treatment and both drivers are now said to be poorly but stable.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or who saw the vehicles prior to the incident is asked to call 101 referring to log 325 of November 4.