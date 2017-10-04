Three in hospital after Bradford crash

Three men were seriously injured in a collision between two cars in Bradford last night.

The collision happened at about 7.40pm involving a black Volkswagen Golf being driven along Thornton Road towards Thornton and a silver Nissan Micra at the junction with Rosse Street.

The injured men, all aged in their 20s, were taken to hospital.

Police described their injuries as serious but they are not believed to be life-threatening.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Early enquiries suggest that the Golf may have been travelling in convoy with another as yet unidentified vehicle as it travelled along Thornton Road.

“Anyone who witnessed the collision or the circumstances leading up to it is asked to contact the Safer Roads and Neighbourhood Support team on 101, quoting log 1753 of 3 October.”