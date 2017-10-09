Three large contracts for Redcar Bulk Terminal announced

Redcar Bulk Terminal has signed three major new contracts including a deal to handle hundreds of thousands of tonnes of imported coal.

The terminal, which employs nearly 80 people on the south bank of the River Tees, has announced a long term deal with Javelin Global Commodities to help move coal for use in the power generating sector.

Redcar Bulk Terminal has also agreed a multi-year contract to handle large quantities of granulated blast furnace slag for construction materials supplier Hanson. The steel-making by-product is ground into a fine powder for use as a cement replacement in ready-mixed concrete.

The deals are among a number RBT has secured in recent months and they come as the terminal continues its growth following the investment by British Steel which secured a 50 per cent stake in the business earlier this year.

The terminal had previously been used as an import facility for iron and coal before the collapse of SSI in October 2015. However, RBT continued to operate and has now started to show marked growth as it handles and stores a wide range of cargoes such as coal, pet coke, granulated blast furnace slag, aggregates and scrap.

RBT General Manager Garry O’Malley said: “The transformation of this business is remarkable, underlined by our fine start to the year and the number of new contracts we’ve secured.

“Through the dedication of our employees, and the strong customer partnerships we’ve developed, the business is growing significantly and starting to realise some of its undoubted potential.

“It’s exciting to know this is just the start for Redcar Bulk Terminal and there’s great scope to increase our customer–base, shipments and capabilities.”