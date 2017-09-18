Three men due in court following serious assault in Scarborough

Detectives investigating a serious assault in Scarborough are appealing for a potential key witness to come forward.

The incident occurred in Durham Place at around 10pm on Friday.

A 53-year-old man sustained life-threatening injuries and is currently being treated at Scarborough Hospital.

Following enquiries, three local men, aged 31, 26 and 20, have been arrested and charged in relation to the incident. They are due to appear at Scarborough Magistrates’ Court today.

In the meantime, officers need to speak to a man who is known to have walked along Durham Place and into North Marine Road while the incident was ongoing. This man is not suspected of any offences and could be a key witness.

If you can help, please call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for the Scarborough Serious Crime Team or email Scarborough&RyedaleSCT@Northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Alternatively, pass information to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Please quote incident number 12170165991 when providing details about this case.

* The 31-year-old man has been charged with robbery, wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, two counts of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place (hammer and knife), and possession of cannabis.

* The 26-year-old man has been charged with robbery and wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

* The 19-year-old man has been charged with robbery and wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.