Three men found guilty of killing Raheem Wilks in Leeds barber's shop murder

THREE men have been found guilty of murder over the fatal shooting 19-year-old Raheem Wilks at a barber's shop in Leeds.

Keal Richards, Jaydn Manners and Tremaine Wisdom were today found guilty of murdering Raheem Wilks in what prosecutors described as a killing which "had all the hallmarks of a gangland shooting".

Raheem's brother Mallik Wilks plays for Leeds United.

A jury heard Mr Wilks - brother of Leeds United footballer Mallik Wilks - was shot once through the heart at the barber's shop on Gathorne Terrace, Chapeltown, on January 26 this year.

The court heard the incident happened in broad daylight in front of a number witnesses but nobody who was present at the shooting has been able to help the police.

The jury of seven women and four men took just over two hours to reach unanimous verdicts against the three defendants after a three week trial.

Two other defendants accused of murder - Keiran Hunt, 29, of Roundhay Road, Leeds, and Cornelia Benjamin, 21, of Reginald Street, Chapeltown - were found not guilty.

During the trial prosecutor Dafydd Enoch said Manners was "almost certainly the actual shooter".

Describing the killing the prosecutor said: "It smacked of revenge.

"Mr Richards was to celebrate it on social media after the event."

Richards, 21, of Francis Street, Leeds; Manners, 24, of Louis Street, Leeds, and Wisdom, 29, of no fixed address, will be sentenced at 3pm today.

