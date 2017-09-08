Three men held in York over theft after bystander spotted suspicious activity

Have your say

Three men have been arrested over a theft after a bystander spotted a vehicle acting suspiciously.

Police were called at 2am today (Friday) to a break-in where tools were stolen from a van in Duncombe Drive, Strensall.

After being contacted by a resident about a vehicle driving loudly and at high speeds in the area, North Yorkshire Police's Roads Policing Group carried out a search.

They found the stolen items whiles searching a vehicle.

Two men, 21 and 31, from York, and a 31-year-old man from Strensall were arrested on suspicion of theft from a motor vehicle and remain in custody.

Police thanked the resident who called in the suspicious activity.