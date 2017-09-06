Three men suffer breathing problems after ammonia gas leak in plant storage room

Have your say

Three men were taken to hospital after being exposed to gas in a plant storage room in Grimsby.

Firefighters were called to the premises on Humber Bridge Road at around 7.45pm last night following an ammonia leak.

Humberside Fire and Rescue Service said an engineer worked with two firefighters wearing gas-tight suits to isolate the leak in the cold store plant room.

Three man were taken to hospital, suffering from breathing problems, after being exposed to ammonia in the room.

The room was then ventilated.

Ammonia can be lethal to humans in very high doses, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.