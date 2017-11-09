Three men who killed Raheem Wilks - 19-year-old Brother of Leeds United star - handed 99 years in jail

THREE men who carried a gangland revenge shooting on a rival drug dealer at a barber's shop in Leeds have been jailed for a minimum total of 99 years

Keal Richards, Jaydn Manners and Tremaine Wisdom were today given life sentences over the broad daylight killing of 19-year-old Raheem Wilks.

Mr Wilks - brother of Leeds United footballer Mallik Wilks - was shot at Too Sharps barbers, Gathorne Terrace, Chapeltown, on January 26 this year.

A jury at Leeds Crown Court heard the trio carried out the killing as Mr Wilks was in a rival drug dealing gang known at The Flock.

Five months before Mr Wilks's murder, Keal Richards had been the victim of a shooting and believed members of the The Flock to have been responsible for the attack.

The three men were driven to the Chapeltown area after being told of Mr Wilks's whereabouts before Manners used a self-loading pistol to fire the fatal shot

After the shooting Manners drove to Bradford and disposed of the weapon and his clothing.

Richards went to Leeds General Infirmary for physiotherapy on the shooting injuries he had previously suffered.

Mr Justice Leggatt said: "It is nevertheless an irony that you were attending an appointment for treatment when the man whose injuries you had just caused lay dying."

Richards later filmed himself rapping about the shooting which he posted on Snapchat.

The court heard Richards made reference to a shooting in a barber's shop and gave "whoop of delight or celebration."

The judge said: "It is plain you were glorying in the murder you had just committed.

The court heard Wisdom was deeply involved in planning the shooting and made arrangements for those involved in the killing to be driven to the scene.

Richards, 21, of Francis Street, Leeds; Manners, 24, of Louis Street, Leeds, and Wisdom, 29, of no fixed address, were told they must serve a minimum of 33 years in prison before being considered for parole.

The judge told them: "The consequences of what the three of you did have been devastating.

"Not only for Raheem Wilks but for his mother, Tracey Coley, his sister, brothers and other family family members, and his very young son who will grow up without his father."

A victim statement was read to the court on behalf of Mr Wilks's mother, which stated: "At 19 years old I believe my son still had time to change and better himself as a person.

"He was robbed of his chance to change all because of gang rivalry.

"How many young people must lose their lives before this stops.

"No parent should ever have to bury their child. All the violence and killing needs to stop. I hope and pray it does.

"I do not want any other parent or family to have to live through what we do daily."