Three murder suspects released by police in Rotherham

A woman and two men arrested over the death of a man in Rotherham have been released by detectives while enquiries continue.

The 30-year-old woman and two men, aged 19 and 23, were arrested on suspicion of the murder of a man found in a flat in Badsley Moor Lane, Herringthorpe.

South Yorkshire Police said the 43-year-old's body was found at 12.05am yesterday.

A post morten examination proved inconclusive.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "A post-mortem examination carried out yesterday proved inconclusive and further forensic tests will now be carried out to determine the exact cause of his death.

"Three people arrested on suspicion of murder, two men aged 19 and 23 and a 30-year-old woman, have been released under investigation as enquiries continue."

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.