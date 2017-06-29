Three new big names sign up for Excellence in Business Awards

THREE of Yorkshire’s most exciting businesses have signed up for this year’s Excellence in Business Awards to help celebrate the best of Yorkshire business.

The Yorkshire Post reveals today that online bank First Direct has joined the awards to sponsor the Young Business category, digital network specialist CityFibre will back the Technology category, and fast-growing software business Cascade HR has signed on for the Outstanding Employer category.

The firms join with main sponsors DLA Piper and Grant Thornton, as well as fellow associate sponsors Leeds Beckett University and Doncaster Sheffield Airport for the awards which take place at New Dock Hall, Leeds, on November 2.

The Excellence in Business Awards are the marquee event for Yorkshire businesses and have celebrated and honoured the best of the region’s corporate offering for more than a decade.

Mark Casci, business editor of The Yorkshire Post, said: “The fact that the three latest firms we have added to this year’s event are such forward-thinking and successful businesses tells you all you need to know about these awards.

“We are delighted to have them on board and look forward to working with them and our existing partners to make this the best awards yet.”

Oliver Shaw CEO Cascade Iris Human Capital Management who are expanding june 2017

Joe Gordon, head of First Direct, said: “First Direct is thrilled to be supporting the Excellence in Business Awards 2017.

“Yorkshire’s been our home since we launched 27 years ago, and since then we’ve built a reputation based on customer service and innovation.

“This has been built upon having the very best people, and Yorkshire attracts some of the most talented people in the UK.

“We’re sponsoring the award for Young Business of the Year because we remember what it was like to be starting out in Leeds back in 1989 and looking to innovate in order to set ourselves apart from our peers.

“We’re now further down the line with our journey, but still pushing the boundaries, and we respect and recognise others who are starting on their journey.”

Oliver Shaw, chief executive at Cascade HR, said: “There is a phenomenal amount of talent in the Yorkshire business region, and it is only right that stand-out examples are recognised at a prestigious event such as the Yorkshire Post Excellence Awards.

“From renowned blue-chip brands to unsung heroes, we are delighted to be able to help shine the light on some of the most inspiring companies in the region.

“As a Leeds company – born and bred – this is an award scheme we feel very passionate about supporting. We particularly chose to sponsor the Employer of the Year category because the employment landscape isn’t always easy. Organisations that are going ‘above and beyond’ to develop, engage, motivate and improve the wellbeing of their colleagues, therefore deserve special praise. We can’t wait until the event itself in November.”

A spokesperson for CityFibre said: “As one of the leading investors in the digital infrastructure across Yorkshire, we are honoured to be sponsoring such a prestigious local event as The Yorkshire Post’s Excellence in Business Awards.

“Sponsoring the Technology category was an easy choice for us as businesses across Yorkshire are now able to embrace new technologies and reach their potential for growth thanks to our state-of-the-art full fibre infrastructure.

“This is an exciting time for Yorkshire, especially for those in the business community and we are very much looking forward to learning more about the region’s digital ambitions on the lead-up to the big event in Novem- ber.”

Nominations for this year’s Excellence in Business Awards have now sadly closed with the shortlisiting process now under- way.

The full shortlist will be announced in early September.