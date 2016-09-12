Three Peaks walkers got lost on descent from Yorkshire Dales mountain

A group of walkers taking on the Three Peaks challenge had to call on mountain rescue volunteers for help after becoming lost.

The four walkers lost their way on the descent from Ingleborough – the second highest mountain in the Yorkshire Dales – to Horton in Ribblesdale on Sunday evening.

The Cave Rescue Organisation said the group had no map or compass and only one headtorch between them.

The party of three women and one man called for help at around 8.40pm.

A CRO spokesman said: “While trying to establish their location, a small party of team members set off from Horton to check the area leading back to Sulber Nick.

“Eventually contact with the group was established, and a gps location on The Allotment was confirmed.

“Team members from Clapham collected the group and escorted them down, while the other team members were stood down.”