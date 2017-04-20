Three rescued from car wreck after collision in Bradford

Specialist firefighters helped to rescue three people trapped inside the wreckage of a car which was involved in a crash last night.

The car had collided with another in Buck Street, Bradford, at around 10.30pm.

Crews from Bradford were sent to the scene along with West Yorkshire's Technical Rescue Unit, which is based at Cleckheaton.

A fire service spokesman said a total of six people were injured during the collision, including the three people rescued from one of the cars.

All six were taken to hospital by the ambulance service for further treatment.