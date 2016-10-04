Three saved in South Yorkshire house fire

Three people were rescued from a house fire in Wath-Upon-Dearne in the early hours of this morning.

Fire crews used ladders to rescue a man and a woman from the second floor windows of the two storey house on Moor Road.

Another woman was led to safety.

All three casualties were taken to hospital by ambulance suffering from the effects of smoke inhalation.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said: “The fire started on the ground floor of the property at around 3.30am and the property was badly fire and smoke damaged. The cause of the fire is under investigation.”

Fire engines from Dearne and Cudworth and two fire engines from Rotherham fire stations attended the incident, leaving the scene at around 6am.