Three teens cut off by tide rescued by lifeboat at Redcar

Three teenagers cut off by the rising tide off the north Yorkshire coast had to be rescued by the Redcar RNLI inshore lifeboat on Saturday 17 September 2016.

The trio, two boys and a girl, and all from Redcar, were exploring East Scar rocks when they found themselves marooned by the rapidly rising sea. One of the boys dialled 999 and UK Coastguard tasked the lifeboat just before 1pm.

They were rescued cold and wet but otherwise unharmed and taken back to the lifeboat station to rewarm.

Since the beginning of 2016 Redcar RNLI crews have been involved in incidents where a total of 18 people, mostly teenagers, have become stranded by the tide at Redcar and mainly at Saltburn.

Last week it was announced that the RNLI lifeguard service would be extended to cover weekends at Saltburn until the end of September.

Redcar and Cleveland Borough Council is placing additional signs on the beach at Saltburn to warn the public of the dangers of the incoming tide.