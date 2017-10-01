Three Yorkshire railway stations named in UK's top 10

A well-known railway author has selected three Yorkshire stations in his pick of the best 10 British rail stops.

Simon Jenkins compiled a list of 100 of the most delightful stations in Britain for his new book, and highlighted his 10 favourites in the Guardian newspaper.

Huddersfield was his top choice, followed by York in second place and Ribblehead in 10th position.

Huddersfield

Jenkins loves the Victorian station's imposing sandstone facade, which he compares to some of the most impressive European terminuses. He describes the station as looking more like a 'grandee's mansion' than railway property, and highlights the two pubs inside its pavilions.

York

Jenkins speaks fondly of the curve which marks the approach into York and its cathedral-like roof; it's the only one of the country's large stations to have open platforms. He admires the LNER features that can still be seen today, many of them bearing the defunct railway company's coat of arms.

Ribblehead

Lying on the scenic Settle to Carlisle line in remote Dales country, Jenkins has selected quiet Ribblehead for its majesty. The station is close to the famous Ribblehead Viaduct and Jenkins calls its location the 'wildest in England'. He makes mention of the museum on its platforms, the stationmaster's house that is now a holiday let, and the work of its volunteers.