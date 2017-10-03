Three Yorkshire state schools get army cadet units backed by Government

DEFENCE SECRETARY Sir Michael Fallon has announced three Yorkshire schools will have army cadet units

Sir Michael praised the work of cadets in instilling "discipline and loyalty" as he announced 31 units will be set up in state schools across the country.

Scarborough UTC, Sirius Academy North, in Hull and Manor Church of England Academy, in York, are among the first wave of schools as the Government looks to increase the number of cadet units by 500 by 2020.

Announcing the initiative at the Conservative Party conference, in Manchester, Sir Michael said: “I want more young people from all backgrounds to have the opportunity to be cadets. Cadets help instil values of discipline and loyalty. They develop leadership skills and confidence.

"For too long cadet units have been the preserve of independent schools but thanks to this Conservative Government more children in state schools will reap the benefits.”