Tick Tock counts down to Trinity opening

An escape games business has created 13 new jobs as it prepares to launch a new virtual reality-powered game experience at Trinity Leeds.

Leeds-based Tick Tock Unlock, which currently has two other sites in the city, will launch the Hyper Reality Experience on April 22 at the shopping and leisure centre.

Seven of the new recruits will work at Tick Tock Unlock’s existing sites in Leeds and six will join the new Hyper Reality Experience.

Husband and wife team Ali Khan and Samrien Hussain launched the escape game business in 2014. The company also has sites in Liverpool, Manchester and Glasgow.

Ms Hussain said: “There’s such a big appetite for escape games and we’re always trying to develop new concepts and rooms to keep people coming back for more. As a result, we’re fully booked almost every weekend and it’s going from strength to strength.

“It’s fantastic to employ local people who have the same passion and vision for escape games as we do, and they all add to the atmosphere of the game.”

Tick Tock Unlock now boasts a team of more than 35 staff members.

Ms Hussain added: “Thanks to our loyal fans we’ve been able to expand our business more quickly than we could have imagined.

“Since we launched just a couple of years ago, it’s been a rollercoaster ride and we’ve got so much more in store.

“We can’t wait to see where the next few years take us.”

Dan Wharton, marketing manager at Trinity Leeds, said: “We’re so excited for Tick Tock Unlock to join the incredible line-up here, providing an unmissable experience for visitors. We’re sure people will travel from far and wide to come to Trinity Leeds and try out this thrilling new concept.”