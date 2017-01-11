Tickets on sale for Yorkshire Property Awards

The Yorkshire Post is to be the official media partner of the Variety Yorkshire Property Awards, which will celebrate its 20th anniversary this year,

The awards, held at Rudding Park on Thursday May 4, celebrate the best commercial property deals in the region and helps raise money for children’s charity Variety.

Last year 1,000 people from across the sector attended the event with a further 200 having been placed on a waiting list.

Duncan Sayers, chairman of Variety, The Children’s Charity in Yorkshire, said: “We are delighted to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Yorkshire Property Awards this year.

“As we reach such a significant milestone we hope to host the best event yet with the Yorkshire Post as media partner and a new legacy initiative for Autism Angels where the Yorkshire property industry can really get involved.”

Bruce Lightbody, partner for headline sponsors Addleshaw Goddard, said: “The Variety Yorkshire Property Awards is a celebration of the quality and breadth of commercial real estate deals that have happened in our region over the last year.

“Our continuing sponsorship of the awards reflects the importance our business places on this market and the continued investment we make in our people and environment in Leeds.

“We are proud to be making the news ourselves with the recent move to our new premises at 3 Sovereign Square – a tangible reflection of our commitment to the region and the growth of our firm.

“We are really looking forward to the evening and both raising money for Variety and rewarding all the fantastic developments and property deals and the people who have made them happen.”

Tickets can be purchased from www.variety.org.uk.