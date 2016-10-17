Tickets selling fast for YP business awards

Tickets are selling quickly for this year’s Yorkshire Post Excellence in Business awards following a record year for entries.

The event takes place on November 4 in the shape of a glittering ceremony at the Royal Armouries at Leeds’s The New Dock.

Fiona Bruce is compare for the evening and an incredibly strong shortlist was drawn up following a judging session last month.

This year’s sponsors are DLA Piper, PwC, Yorkshire Bank, the School of Management at the University of Bradford, Sewell Group and Plusnet.

Yorkshire Post business editor Mark Casci said: “Excitement is mounting ahead of the big event and it is looking like we will have a sell out event.

“We held a drinks reception earlier in the month for the shortlisted business which was extremely well-received and we anticipate that the awards evening itself, now in its 11th year, will be the biggest and best yet.

“The range of businesses seen across the various categories showcase the innovation, growth and entrepreneurial spirit that pervades the region’s economy.

“The events team tell me ticket sales are progressing very well so I would urge everyone to get their names down quickly in order to avoid disappointment.

“The Excellent in Business Awards is one of the key highlights of the business calendar and we look forward to welcoming you all on the big night.

“As ever myself and the staff at The Yorkshire Post are grateful to all of our sponsors for their loyal and dedicated support.”

As well as the main awards The Yorkshire Post will also honour one of the region’s most famous and celebrated businessperson for the coveted Lifetime Award, previous winners of which include Sir Ken Morrison and Sir Gary Verity.

To purchase your tickets for the awards dinner on November 4 at Royal Armouries Museum, Armouries Drive, Leeds, LS10 1LT please visit www.ypbusinessawardstickes.eventbrite.co.uk.