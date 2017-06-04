Tight security for Yorkshire Cosplay Con at Sheffield Arena

Customers will be searched and bags banned at Sheffield Arena today as South Yorkshire Police continue strict security measures for the second day of a comic book convention.

The security measures continue in the wake of terror attacks in London and Manchester.

Pass-outs will be strictly monitored, and anyone let out will be scanned before they can re-enter the building as police move to ensure people's safety at Yorkshire Cosplay Con.

Drinks will not be allowed outside the venue, and there won't be a designated smoking area.

The measures were tweeted by South Yorkshire Police earlier today.

People picking up punters will be directed away from the venue, and face masks must be removed before entering the building.

The doors opened for day two at 12pm.