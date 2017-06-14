Tim Farron’s leadership dealt a blow after peer resigns citing ‘concerns’ over views

Tim Farron’s leadership has been dealt a blow after the Lib Dem peer Lord Paddick resigned as the party’s home affairs spokesman citing concerns about the MP’s views.

Announcing his decision on Twitter, the former Metropolitan Police officer did not mention a specific issue, but pointed to “various issues” highlighted during the campaign.

It has since been suggested that the peer was referring to Mr Farron’s views on gay sex.

Lord Paddick is openly gay, and Mr Farron became embroiled in a number of rows during the election campaign after he refused to say whether he believed it was a sin.

Lord Paddick’s resignation came as Mr Farron announced the party was launching a deputy leadership contest.

Explaining the move, he stated it was an opportunity to give the party “another powerful voice” following an increase in the number of MPs.

“In the last parliament we didn’t have any women in our parliamentary party and we didn’t feel it was right to elect a deputy in those circumstances,” he said.

“Now a third of our parliamentary party is female and we have our most diverse group of MPs ever, I feel our MPs form a more representative group to elect a deputy leader.

“This is a really positive time for our party.”

The successful candidate is expected to be named before the end of the month.

Commenting on Lord Paddick’s decision, a Liberal Democrat spokesman said: “We thank Brian for his service.”