Time running out for business hub contest

Fledgling firms in Yorkshire will have their chance to have their plans looked over by an expert panel including Microsoft and Victoria Gate developers Hammerson as part of an exciting competition.

Start-up businesses have until the end of the week to enter the Business Boost competition, devised by the Enterprise and Innovation Hub at Leeds Beckett University and Hammerson.

The ‘Leeds Victoria Business Boost’ competition, which is offering the chance to win prize money of up to £2,000, plus expert advice and support, is open to all West Yorkshire-based businesses and residents who are looking to set up

and grow a business, or are already in their first 18 months of trading.

Successful applicants will be invited to pitch their business ideas to a panel of business experts comprising of senior figures from Leeds Beckett University, Hammerson, The Yorkshire Post, Microsoft and WGN, with judging taking place on Thursday November 17.

James Bailey, general manager at Victoria Gate, said: “We are very happy to be able to support the Leeds community with the Business Boost competition.

“With the deadline for applications on the horizon we are looking forward to the future of Leeds business and eagerly await the entries.”

As well as the cash incentive, the winners will also receive a half hour business growth diagnostic to better understand and support their business, a year’s free membership of the WNY Chamber of Commerce, £1,000 worth of accountancy and tax support from WGN and six months’ free registered business address, among others.

The closing date for entries to the competition is Friday 28 October. For more information on how to apply please visit http://bit.ly/LVBusinessBoost.

Fran Parkinson, operations manager for the Enterprise and Innovation Hub at Leeds Beckett, said: “Having housed and supported over 700 business enterprises, we know what a difference initial funds and professional support can make.”