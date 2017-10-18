Tissue Regenix boss exits business

The boss of regenerative medical technology company Tissue Regenix Group is stepping down with immediate effect.

CEO Antony Odell will step down immediately from his role and position on the board. Mr Odell had been chief executive since 2008 at teh York-based group.

The company said it will commence the process for the appointment of a new CEO. In the interim non-executive chairman John Samuel has assumed the role of executive chairman.

Mr Samuel said: “The board of directors and I would like to thank Antony for his dedication and commitment to Tissue Regenix since he was appointed CEO in 2008.

“He has been a key member of the executive team. During his tenure the Company has listed on the AIM market, successfully commercialised products in the US and earlier this year completed the transformational acquisition of CellRight, while continuing to pursue additional commercial opportunities.

“We wish him every success in his future career.”