Toddler showered with glass from bus shelter after crash in Sheffield city centre

A TODDLER was taken to hospital after a pane from a bus shelter shattered, showering the child and its mother with shards.

An eyewitness said she heard a loud ‘crash’ and saw a mother and a young child being struck by the glass.

The aftermath of the incident in Pinstone Street, Sheffield

Police were alerted and two officers were later seen on board a First bus parked at the bus stop on Pinstone Street, near the Peace Gardens, in Sheffield city centre.

Council workers cordoned off the scene and began the clear up.

A Yorkshire Ambulance spokesman said: “We were called at 1.27pm to initial reports that part of a bus shelter had collapsed in Pinstone Street in Sheffield. We sent a rapid response vehicle and an ambulance to the scene.”

The toddler was said to have suffered a head injury and was taken to Sheffield Children’s Hospital.

The aftermath of the incident in Pinstone Street, Sheffield

It is understood police officers who attended the scene were told the bus had ‘clipped the shelter’.

One woman, who was close when the accident happened, said: “I was sitting outside Costa coffee and I heard this loud crash.

“I turned around and saw this poor woman with a toddler.

“The pane of glass from the bus shelter had fell in and showered this woman and her child.

“They went to hospital after that. I feel for the both of them I hope the toddler is okay.

“I don’t know whether the bus has hit it or what, I’m not sure what actually happened, I hope they’re both all right.”

Another eye witness said: “Was sat outside Costa and saw this happen.

“Hope all involved are okay.”

A witness posting on social media said: “The woman had a cut on her cheek and her arm in a sling.”