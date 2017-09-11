Tom Kerridge to search for Britain’s best artisan food producers

A new BBC Two show presented by celebrity chef Tom Kerridge will search for Britain’s best artisan food producers.

The amateurs from across Britain will promote and sell their wares in a real shop in the heart of the Yorkshire Dales in the eight-part series.

PIC: PA

The producers will showcase their offerings to real customers and two expert judges - food writer and restaurateur Nisha Katona and artisan expert Alison Swan Parente - in the hopes of convincing them to give them a permanent space on the shelves.

The show, with the working title The Finest In The Deli: Yorkshire’s Choice, will require the judges to assess whether the creations have what it takes to sustain a profitable business, while the artisan producer’s food and drink must appeal to the local consumers.

At the end of the series, the shop will be filled with the seven winning products from seven different categories and the judges will ask the locals to help them choose the best overall.

Kerridge said: “The huge rise in interest around artisan food products in this country has been phenomenal over the past few years.

“This has led to a great many more amateur food lovers having a go at making goods themselves, with some outstanding results.

“I cannot wait to see the range of artisan products on the shop shelf and seeing if they are well received by the local community!”

Judge Swan Parente, founder of The School of Artisan Food, said: “Being able to make food from scratch is a useful skill.

“It helps keeps us in touch with our roots and our environment and it most definitely saves us money and gives us something to be proud of.

“I am thrilled to be a part of this programme where entrepreneurship and artisan food skills are valued and encouraged.”

Katona added: “There is a food entrepreneur lurking in many of us. We all have beloved recipes that we would like to see shared across the nation.

“The series will educate, surprise and inspire us all, and I am thrilled to be a part of this celebration of simple British artisan brilliance.”