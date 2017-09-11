Search

Tools, sunglasses, camera and cash stolen from vehicles in Sheffield

Thieves have been targeting cars and vans across Sheffield
Tools, sunglasses and cash have been stolen from a number of vehicles parked on Sheffield streets.

A camera, sunglasses and loose change were stolen from a vehicle in Occupation Lane, Hackenthorpe, sometime between 10pm on Thursday and 3.30am on Friday.

Over recent days, sunglasses have been taken from a vehicle in Graham Road, Ranmoor, along with golfing equipment from a truck in nearby Ranmoor Court.

Cash was taken from a vehicle in Harcourt Road, Crookesmoor and in Cherry Tree Road, Nether Edge, a vehicle window was smashed to get the keys to another.

Gardening tools were stolen from a works van in Wood Lane, Stannington and number plates were taken from a vehicle in nearby Hall Park Hill.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.