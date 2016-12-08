Top-100 tennis stars lured to Yorkshire by Ilkley prize fund

The organisers of Yorkshire's biggest professional tennis tournament are hoping to attract world top-100 players next year after a boost to the event's prize pot.

The Aegon Ilkley Trophy will double the winnings for its 2017 men's and women's champions, with $250,000 now on offer following a shake-up of the British grass court season.

Aegon Ilkley Trophy

The ATP Challenger and ITF Women's Pro Circuit tournament - the level below the main Tour - is a key date in the pre-Wimbledon calendar, with wild card entry into the Grand Slam up for grabs for the winners.

The 2017 event will take place from June 17-25 at Ilkley Lawn Tennis and Squash Club, and the organising committee are confident of luring big names to the Dales. An extra 100 tickets will be made available to spectators following sell-out crowds this summer.

Ilkley has been rewarded by the LTA , who have upgraded the tournament's status after a huge investment programme which has seen its facilities overhauled. Visiting professionals - who often stay with club members and their families in the town - have access to a state-of-the art gym, treatment suite and indoor courts.

2015 doubles champion Marcus Daniell, a New Zealander, was impressed with the club on his return in 2016.

“The changes that have been made to the clubhouse are impressive. The gym is world class, and the fitness room on the top floor is a perfect stretching and preparation area for players. The organisers' dedication to improving the event is evident in all areas, the players were very happy. Just need to keep the rain away for 2017.”

Club chairman Stephen Hepplewhite added:

“2017 will be an exceptional year for the Aegon Ilkley Trophy. We have seen, over the previous two years, that there is a real appetite from fans, friends and families to enjoy a professional tennis event here in Ilkley and we are extremely proud to be able to offer visitors and players alike such a fantastic experience, both on and off the courts. As the event grows, we will grow with it, cementing our place in the international tennis calendar.”

Although world number one Andy Murray and fellow British top-50 player Kyle Edmund are likely to compete at Queens Club in west London in the build-up to Wimbledon, homegrown talents such as Lloyd Glasspool, Samantha Murray and Brydan Klein could appear at Ilkley.

Tickets are now on sale at 2016 prices until December 31. Visit https://www.lta.org.uk/major-events/aegon-trophy-series/aegon-ilkley-trophy/tickets/.