Top award for Race Cottam Associates for hospice scheme

Architectural practice Race Cottam Associates has been presented with a prestigious national design award for its scheme at St. Luke’s Hospice in Sheffield.

The scheme was awarded the prize for “Best Internal Environment” at the Building Better Healthcare Awards, held annually in London.

The “Best Internal Environment Award” within the Patient Environment category recognises an outstanding therapeutic space that enhances the overall experience of patients, staff and visitors through an effective approach to interior design. The Sheffield-based practice was also Highly Commended for their Sheffield Children’s Hospital Theatres and MRI scheme within the “Best Acute Hospital Development” category.

“We are thrilled to receive recognition for our design for St. Luke’s Hospice,” said Race Cottam Director Dave Cottam.

“The final scheme is a result of a great deal of hard work by our team who have engaged with the St Luke’s team every stage of the project. Our aim was to create a scheme which would change the model for end-of- life care by creating a warm and welcoming environment that supported a more personal approach”

The judges praised the high level of stakeholder engagement which aided the creation of a “home-from- home environment for patients and their families”.

In addition to their work for St. Luke’s Hospice and Sheffield Children’s Hospital, Race Cottam and was responsible for a full refurbishment of the Theatre department at Chesterfield Royal Hospital.