Top five news stories in Yorkshire you need to know today

If you haven’t read the paper this morning - we’ve got you covered.

1. Brexit vote was driven by those who felt ‘left behind’

A new analysis by the Joseph Rowntree Foundation revealed workers with low wages and poorer skills helped tip the balance in favour of leaving the EU. In fact, the research showed the average support for Brexit among those earning less than £20,000 was 58 per cent compared to the 35 per cent of those earning more than £60,000. And a staggering 70 per cent of people with no qualifications backed Brexit.

Now the Remain and Leave campaigns are left pointing fingers as the Remain campaign is being criticised for its lack of effort to address those concerns. But the Leave campaign is being accused of taking advantage of those worries. Overall, the research concluded there is a deep divide that exists in Britain, read the full story here.

2. Police name ‘unexplained death’ woman found in Hull

The body of a woman found in Hull on Monday afternoon has been identified as 32-year-old Dee Eskrett. Ms Eskrett had last been seen on August 26 around 1pm but her body was found on Monday in a grassed area property on Porter Street. Police have not yet determined the cause of death. Police are asking for anyone with information to contact Humberside Police. Get full story here

3. The NHS to pay six-figures to Knaresborough mum who’s miscarriage left her with dislocated jaw.

A mum who went into hospital for a routine procedure after miscarrying her twins has been awarded a six-figure pay out after ending up with a dislocated jaw and a long legal battle.

Amanda Walker has only just received an apology from Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust –half a decade on. The consequences of a mask being forcefully put on her face prior to the operation and causing the injury contributed to the break down of her marriage and her being unable to return to her work in PR and advertising.

She endured four corrective operations and had a titanium plated prosthetic jaw inserted which had been made bespoke in America. Read full story here.



4. Apple is vowing to appeal record tax bill after the company is found to only have paid 50 euros for every 1m euros in profit it made.

A three-year investigation revealed global tech giant Apple has been paying just one per cent tax on its European profits in 2003 and 0.005 per cent in 2014. In fact, the investigation revealed the company was only paying 50 euros in tax for every million euros in profit it made in 2014. Now, Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager is saying the arrangements are illegal under state aid rules and is ordering the company to pay the record bill - the equivalent to £11.1bn.

But, Ireland’s Finance Minister Michael Noonan and Apple chief executive Tim Cook are fighting back saying “Apple follows the law and pays all of the taxes we owe wherever we operate.” The company is planning to appeal are “confident” the decision will be overturned.

5. Deadline Day

August 31st marks deadline day for football transfers and he transfer window is closing at 11pm tonight.

So far, Hull City has lost out to Burnley in their bid for Derby County midfield play-maker Jeff Hendrick. However, Hull has sign Tottenham midfield player Ryan Mason for a club record £13m. Middlesbrough signed Arsenal’s Calum Chambers

Barnsley are aiming to get Egyptian midfield man Sam Morsy on loan from Wigan Athletic

Bradford City should finalise striker Marc McNulty’s season-long loan switch from Sheffield United

And the Blades are to bring in Caolan Lavery from Sheffield Wednesday.

Rotherham United are interested in signing Leeds United defensive midfield player Toumani Diagouraga

The Tigers are also looking to sign two more players by the end of the transfer window today.

Joe Hart is expected to finalise his proposed loan move to Torino

Tottenham have reportedly made enquiries about Real Madrid midfielder Isco. Catch the full transfer gossip here.