Top hat, wheelbarrow and boot replaced in City of Culture makeover

The boot has been booted and the wheelbarrow wheeled off a Hull version of the board game Monopoly.

Locals voted for six new tokens which define the city - currently enjoying the limelight as City of Culture 2017 - for the new game which hit the shops yesterday.

Philip Larkin's Toads poem has inspired a new Hullcentric Monopoly token

Out goes the boot, top hat and dog, in comes a trawler, crown and rugby and football ball, Ferris wheel and toad - the last recalling the poet Philip Larkin and one of his most famous poems Toads.

Every single address on the board has had a makeover, with the most expensive address, Mayfair, becoming the Humber Bridge, while Old Kent Road, has been replaced by Holy Trinity Church and Piccadilly, Hull Truck Theatre.

The city’s busiest bee Jean Bishop, an indefatigable fundraiser for Age Concern in her bee costume at nearly 95, appears on a Community Chest Card. Another gets players VIP tickets to see Hull City play at Wembley and a third reimburses players for getting stuck in bottleneck city centre traffic. Benjamin Thompson, from Winning Moves UK, the game’s developers under license from Hasbro, said: “The game is a celebration of everything Hull – its rich past, jubilant present and vibrant future. We feel these six symbols define the city beautifully and respectfully.”