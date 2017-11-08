Tory MP calls for May to reassert authority and sack Boris Johnson and Priti Patel

A senior Tory MP has called for both the International Development Secretary Priti Patel and Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson to be sacked following a series of potentially damaging diplomatic blunders.

Anna Soubry, who has been a vocal critic of the Government's approach to Brexit, urged Theresa May to conduct a "top to bottom" reshuffle in a bid to reassert authority on her crumbling Cabinet.

Priti Patel

Her intervention follows the resignation of the Defence Secretary Michael Fallon after he was accused of behaving inappropriately toward a female journalist.

Two other Cabinet members, including First Secretary Daiman Green, are also under investigation following allegations of misconduct.

Ms Patel has been under intense scrutiny since it emerged last week that she had held 12 undisclosed meetings during a holiday to Israel, including with prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

It has since been reported that she also met with Israeli public security minister Gilad Erdan in Parliament on September 7, and foreign ministry official Yuval Rotem in New York on September 18.

Downing Street has maintained that the Prime Minister was not made aware of the 12 meetings until last week and said she only learnt of the meeting with Mr Erdan on Wednesday.

However, there are reports circulating that Number 10 was made aware of the Netanyahu meeting "within hours" of it taking place - a claim Downing Street has denied.

Mr Johnson also came under fire after critics suggested comments he made to a select committee last week may have led to a British citizen currently imprisoned in Iran being threatened with a longer sentence.

Giving evidence to the foreign affairs committee, the Foreign Secretary suggested that Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe had been training journalists in Iran before she was arrested and accused of trying to topple the government.

Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe's family have been campaigning for her release since April last year, and claim the charges are "made up". Following Mr Johnson's comments, the Thompson-Reuters employee has been charged with two further offences.

Tweeting earlier today, Ms Soubry urged Theresa May to "assert her authority" amid the chaos with a "thorough reshuffle".

Speaking to BBC 5 Live, she added that the Prime Minister had "nothing to lose" from a "top to bottom" clear out of the Cabinet - beginning with Patel and Johnson.

"I like Priti as a person enormously... She has got masses of talent.," she said. “[But] se has s***wed up big time. I can’t see how she can stay."

She continued: "Boris Johnson, a man of undoubted intellectual capacity and much ability, was given one of the greatest jobs in government and he has proved himself to be lacking in the qualities needed in a foreign secretary,.

“Boris has to go."