Touch of frost brings Leeds Stockeld Park Christmas trees cheer

HARD WORK is well underway at Stockeld Park as Yorkshire’s largest Christmas tree grower comes into its busiest season.

And while the recent touch of frost may have reminded you of winter’s icy grasp, it provided a bonus for Stockeld as it helped harden the trees’ needles.

Christmas trees have been grown on the estate for more than 100 years and now there are more than 500,000 trees in the ground for wholesale and retail, covering a staggering 250 acres.

And so far this year has been a good one for growing the trees.

Farm manager James Roberts said: “The weather has been kind. It is dry which is easier for working and for harvesting and we were lucky to get some frost. That sets them for winter so the needles stay on better.”

Most trees sold by Stockeld are Nordmann Firs which is a favourite for Christmas as it has excellent needle retention.

Mr Roberts said over the past few years there had been a trend back towards having a real tree and also one was that grown locally.

“People like the fact they can come and buy a tree on the retail site that has been grown here on the estate and there is no mileage from it,” he said.