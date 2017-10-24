Touching candlelit vigil in Leeds city centre to remember two homeless men

Have your say

A touching candlelit vigil was held in Leeds city centre in memory of two homeless men.

More than 50 people assembled for the memorial gathering tonight (Tuesday), under Leeds’ Dark Arches on Neville Street.

One of the tributes left at the vigil.

It was organised in memory of two rough sleepers, known as ‘Alan’ and ‘Geordie’ who died last week.

The section of Neville Street was awash with pictures of both men, candles, floral tributes and touching hand-written cards from those who knew them.

"Rest in peace Angels," one message read.

"We will never forget our friends Alan and Geordie. Always in our hearts and minds."

A photograph of 'Alan', left at the vigil in Leeds city centre.

Haydn Jessop, from Leeds Homeless Partnership, said: “Alan was known as ‘gentle giant’ - that was his nickname.

“He was never any bother for anybody.”

Mr Jessop, 25, said Alan, is thought to have died on Friday.

Candy Nicholson, from the Pathways Kitchen homelessness organisation, said: “It’s beautiful to see that the community has come together in the memory of these two men.

The scene of the vigil, at Leeds city centre's Dark Arches in Neville Street.

“People don’t see this side of it.

“All of these homeless people just need to be given a chance.”

She said Alan was one of the first homeless people she met when she first began helping with the organisation two years ago.

Ms Nicholson, from Wakefield, said: “He taught me so much and he never took more than he needed.

“He was a proper gentleman.

“I used to tell him that if I ended up on the street, I would find him because he would take care of me."