Tracsis wins ‘significant’ contract

Transport software provider Tracsis said it has won a “significant” multi-million pound contract with a major UK rail operator.

The contract will be delivered over four years and includes the renewal of some existing systems already licenced by the customer, the Leeds-based firm said.

Despite the deal’s significance to Tracsis, it will not have an impact on the current financial year, ending July 31, 2017.

John McArthur, CEO of Tracsis, said: “We are absolutely delighted to have secured this major contract with a long standing rail customer and look forward to delivering this project in the coming months.

“The size and scale of the project is significant for Tracsis and represents the wholescale change that UK transport is going through in adapting to the growing operational demands placed upon the network.

“This win is testament to our team and our product suite and we believe successful delivery of this project will lead to our Enterprise systems being adopted elsewhere in the fullness of time. “