Traffic alert: Delays after Wakefield accident

An accident is causing traffic delays on roads into and out of Wakefield this afternoon.

Police were called to Barnsley Road, close to the Three Houses pub, to reports of a collision at around 3.05pm.

A police spokesman said emergency services were at the scene and traffic is backing up.

He said officers were still investigating what had happened.

Eye witnesses reported seeing an air ambulance attend the incident.

It is not yet clear if there are any injuries.