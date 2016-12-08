Traffic alert: Road closure after wagon collides with bridge in Leeds

Major disruption is being caused near the scene of a wagon collision in Leeds today.

Emergency services were called to Water Lane in Holbeck at around 6.45am after the wagon collided with a bridge.

A police spokesman said officers on the ground had advised closing the road while the recovery operation took place.

It has been causing significant traffic delays in the area during this morning's rush hour.

The spokesman said it was unclear at this stage whether anyone had been injured as a result.