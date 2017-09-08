Traffic brought to standstill in Harrogate after cyclist is left with suspected concussion

Have your say

Traffic was brought to a standstill last night as emergency services transported a female cyclist with a suspected concussion.

An incident involving a black Range Rover Evoque and a bike at the junction of Harlow Moor Road and Otley Road was called in just after 5pm on Thursday, September 7.

Police officers partially closed the roads as the cyclist was loaded into the ambulance and taken to Harrogate District Hospital, her injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

The roads were re-opened shortly afterwards at 5.30pm.