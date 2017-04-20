TRAFFIC: Delays after accident on Yorkshire motorway near Leeds

Drivers are facing delays this evening after an accident closed a lane of the motorway and led to a traffic 'standstill'.

The M62 heading into Leeds has been hit by slow moving traffic. One lane is closed, and there are long tailbacks, particularly around junction 38 for the A63.

One commuter described the conditions as a 'standstill'.

Those travelling from East Yorkshire towards Leeds will be particularly affected.

Local traffic information suggests the delays will continue until at least 7.45pm.