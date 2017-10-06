Traffic delays after car flips sideways on major West Yorkshire road

Traffic has been delayed in both directions after a car flipped sideways on a major West Yorkshire road.
West Yorkshire Police released this image of a bad accident on the A644 Huddersfield Road, Brighouse.
A spokesman for the force said: "Thankfully only minor injury. Traffic still quite slow going."
