TRAFFIC: Delays as two lanes of M62 motorway closed near Leeds after car and lorry collision

Motorists can expect delays this afternoon after a smash which appears to involve a car and a lorry on the M62 motorway near Leeds.

Highways England has announced that two lanes are closed on the M62 from J28-J27 westbound.

The two lanes shut includes the hard shoulder running lane.

Photos of the smash show a white car, angled sideways, stopped in front of a large HGV vehicle, with another car behind the lorry.

Delays are expected.

UPDATE 5.15pm - Three lanes are now open - but delays are expected.

Emergency vehicles are on the scene and the hard shoulder, which is often run as a lane, is still closed.