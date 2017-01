A CRASH in the Kirkstall area of west Leeds is causing traffic delays this afternoon.

Police said a Ford Ka and a Ford Fiesta were involved in collision on Kirkstall Hill, Kirkstall, at around 12pm today. (Thurs Jan 5)

Kirkstall Hill is said to be partially blocked following the incident, which is causing traffic delays.

Metro Travel News has tweeted stating the incident may affect bus services 38, 49, 50, 50A and 91.