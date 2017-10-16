Traffic delays in city centre as work to install 'windbreaks' underway at Bridgewater Place skyscraper

Have your say

Motorists travelling in the city centre could face delays as a new scheme to combat notoriously high winds is installed.

Work to install three 'baffles', which aim to slow down wind, is now underway at the Bridgewater Place skyscraper.

The work is expected to take until at least October 22 to complete, and road closures are now in place.

It comes after a man was killed close to the skyscraper when a lorry blew over in 2011 during high winds.

Water Lane is now closed near to Bridgewater Place, at the junction with Neville Street.

A video posted on Twitter shows the first windbreaks being installed at the site today.