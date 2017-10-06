TRAFFIC DELAYS: Two lanes closed on West Yorkshire motorway after smash

Two lanes have been closed and traffic is building on a motorway in West Yorkshire after a smash.
The A1M is being hit with congestion after two lanes were closed at Junction 44 to 42 southbound. More to follow.
